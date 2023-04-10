Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

#28. Hong Kong B-B-Q Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 803 N Broadway # 807, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2309

#27. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 21821 Oxnard St. The Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 91367

#26. Dongpo Kitchen

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 Universal City Plaza Universal CityWalk Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA 91608

#25. Atlantic Seafood & Dim Sum restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 N Atlantic Blvd Suite 200, Monterey Park, CA 91754-1079

#24. City Wok

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10949 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91604-3341

#23. King Hua Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2000 W Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801-1854

#22. Mandarette

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8386 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-2631

#21. Hop Li

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 526 Alpine St, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2308

#20. HongKong BBQ Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 803 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2309

#19. Hu’s Szechwan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10450 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034-4662

#18. Chi’s Chinese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9635 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91324-2018

#17. Elite Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754-3859

#16. Bamboo Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14010 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91423-3512

#15. Little Fatty’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066-4405

#14. Oak Tree Inn

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1315 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030-3807

#13. Genghis Cohen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046-7206

#12. Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 301 Ord St, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2832

#11. Golden Dragon Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 960 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012-1707

#10. Lunasia

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 239 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101-1903

#9. WP24

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$$$

– Address: The Ritz-Carlton, 24th Floor 900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015

#8. Mama Lu Dumpling House Mp

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 501 W Garvey Ave Ste 101, Monterey Park, CA 91754-2757

#7. mao’s kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1512 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291-3612

#6. Lunasia Dim Sum House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 W Main St Suite A, Alhambra, CA 91801-3379

#5. NBC Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 404 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754-3279

#4. Bao Dim Sum House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8256 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-4516

#3. Newport Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 518 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776-1111

#2. Yang Chow

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (394 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 819 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2309

#1. Din Tai Fung

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 177 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA 91210-1564

