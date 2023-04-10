fbpx Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Dining / Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

Dining Apr 10, 2023
Tripadvisor
by
share with

Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

Tripadvisor

#28. Hong Kong B-B-Q Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 803 N Broadway # 807, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2309
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 21821 Oxnard St. The Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Dongpo Kitchen

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 100 Universal City Plaza Universal CityWalk Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA 91608
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Atlantic Seafood & Dim Sum restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 500 N Atlantic Blvd Suite 200, Monterey Park, CA 91754-1079
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. City Wok

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10949 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91604-3341
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. King Hua Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2000 W Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801-1854
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Mandarette

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8386 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-2631
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Hop Li

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 526 Alpine St, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2308
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. HongKong BBQ Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 803 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2309
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Hu’s Szechwan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10450 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034-4662
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Chi’s Chinese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9635 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91324-2018
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Elite Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 700 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754-3859
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Bamboo Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 14010 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91423-3512
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Little Fatty’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066-4405
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Oak Tree Inn

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1315 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030-3807
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Genghis Cohen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046-7206
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 301 Ord St, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2832
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Golden Dragon Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 960 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012-1707
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Lunasia

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 239 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101-1903
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. WP24

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$$$
– Address: The Ritz-Carlton, 24th Floor 900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Mama Lu Dumpling House Mp

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 501 W Garvey Ave Ste 101, Monterey Park, CA 91754-2757
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. mao’s kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1512 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291-3612
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Lunasia Dim Sum House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 500 W Main St Suite A, Alhambra, CA 91801-3379
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. NBC Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 404 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754-3279
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Bao Dim Sum House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8256 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-4516
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Newport Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 518 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776-1111
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Yang Chow

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (394 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 819 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2309
Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Din Tai Fung

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 177 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA 91210-1564
Read more on Tripadvisor

More from Dining

Art Mar 29, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 31-April 6 by
Art Mar 23, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 24-30 by
Art Mar 16, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 17-23 by
Community Mar 10, 2023
share with
Masters of Taste 2023 celebrates Union Station Homeless Services’ 50th anniversary by
Art Mar 08, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 10-16 by
Dining Mar 07, 2023
share with
Masters of Taste 2023: What to expect at this annual fundraiser for homeless services by
More
Skip to content