LASD warns of scammers posing as deputies demanding money

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a warning about scammers impersonating deputies while calling people to demand payment of fines for failing to respond to jury duty summons or outstanding warrants.

Many of the victims targeted by the scammers are elderly and all of the victims were coerced into making payments in the form of gift cards, Bitcoin or prepaid credit cards out of fear of arrest, sheriff’s officials said.

The scammers often use the names of real LASD personnel.

People are urged not to comply with a demand for payment by telephone, email or other means of communication from anyone claiming to be an LASD employee. The LASD will never ask for payment over the phone or by email.

The scammers have also pretended to be from other government or law enforcement agencies.

People are urged not to feel pressured by a threatening caller. Hang up and verify their story through an independent source, not contact details provided by the impersonator.

Never send money or give bank account, credit card or personal information to anyone you do not know or trust, including date of birth or social security number.

A government agency or trusted business will never ask for payment by unconventional methods such as gift or store cards, Apple gift cards, wire transfers or Bitcoin, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone who is contacted by an impersonator is urged to call the sheriff’s department or their local police or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.