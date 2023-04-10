fbpx 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' has super $146M box office opening
Home / News / The Industry / 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' has super $146M box office opening

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ has super $146M box office opening

The Industry Apr 10, 2023
A toy depicting Mario of "Super Mario Bros." | Photo courtesy of Pxfuel
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” isn’t playing any games at the box office this weekend, grossing a whopping $146.3 million to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The Universal Pictures release, based on the popular Nintendo video game, scored the biggest opening of 2023 and far outdistanced “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which took in $14.6 million Friday through Sunday in its third week of release, Comscore reported.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” was third with $14.5 million, one week after opening in first place.

“Air” opened in fourth place with $14.4 million, followed by “Scream VI,” which made $3.3 million in its fifth week in theaters in the United States and Canada.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “His Only Son” ($3.2 million), “Creed III” ($2.8 million), “Shazam:! Fury of the Gods” ($1.6 million), “Paint” ($750,000) and “A Thousand and One” ($600,000).

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $205.1 million. The year-to-date total is $2.077 billion — an increase of 34% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.

