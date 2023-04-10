LAPD looks for suspect who vandalized Koreatown Islamic center

The hate-speech suspect was described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, wearing all-black clothes including a beanie, jacket, shirt with unknown design, pants and shoes. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department

A search was underway Monday for a man suspected of writing anti-Islamic hate words on the Islamic Center of Southern California’s Koreatown building.

The alleged hate crime occurred about 12:40 a.m. Sunday at 434 S. Vermont Ave., according to a community alert with a surveillance photo posted on the LAPD Headquarters Twitter page.

“The suspect used permanent marker to write anti-Islamic hate words on the property of a religious center and fled the location northbound on Vermont Avenue,” the statement read.

The suspect was described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, wearing all-black clothes including a beanie, jacket, shirt with unknown design, pants and shoes.

The Islamic Center of Southern California reacted with its own social media statement:

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed to announce that a hate crime against the Muslim Community at the Islamic Center of Southern California occurred early this morning on Easter Sunday in Los Angeles. This is an appalling act of vandalism targeting the center where innocent individuals gather for their daily religious observances.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating this odious crime and are working closely with leaders from the ICSC to gather all the necessary information to bring the perpetrators to justice. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

“This hate crime is a reminder that we must stand together locally and internationally as a community against all forms of hate, bigotry, and violence. We must remain vigilant and work towards creating a society that is inclusive, tolerant, and respects the beliefs and traditions of all communities.”

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at the LAPD Olympic Station at 213-382-9466 or the watch commander at 213-382-9110 after hours.