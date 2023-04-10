fbpx Arcadia police searching for missing teenage boy
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Arcadia police searching for missing teenage boy

Arcadia police searching for missing teenage boy

Missing Apr 10, 2023
Joseph Sanford, 17, was last seen walking in the 400 block of Santa Clara Street in Arcadia. | Photo courtesy of the Arcadia Police Department
by
share with

Authorities asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 17-year-old boy who went missing Sunday in Arcadia.

Joseph Sanford was last seen  walking in the 400 block of Santa Clara Street, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

Sanford is Black. He is 6 feet, 5 inches tall ad weighs 180 pounds, police said. He does not have a cell phone, money or credit cards.

He was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, blue shorts and brown boots, police reported.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or Arcadia police at 626-574-5150. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

LA County Apr 07, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding wanted 49-year-old epileptic man by
Missing Apr 07, 2023
share with
87-year-old woman last seen in South San Gabriel reported missing by
Missing Apr 07, 2023
share with
Authorities seek man diagnosed with autism missing in Studio City by
missing, rosemead
Missing Apr 06, 2023
share with
27-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Rosemead by
LA County Apr 06, 2023
share with
Woman with history of strokes reported missing in Norwalk by
Missing Apr 05, 2023
share with
Pasadena missing: Disabled man who requires assistance by
More
Skip to content