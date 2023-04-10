Arcadia police searching for missing teenage boy

Authorities asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 17-year-old boy who went missing Sunday in Arcadia.
Joseph Sanford was last seen walking in the 400 block of Santa Clara Street, according to the Arcadia Police Department.
Sanford is Black. He is 6 feet, 5 inches tall ad weighs 180 pounds, police said. He does not have a cell phone, money or credit cards.
He was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, blue shorts and brown boots, police reported.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or Arcadia police at 626-574-5150. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.