87-year-old woman last seen in South San Gabriel reported missing

Missing Apr 07, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a missing 87-year-old woman last seen in South San Gabriel who may have Alzheimer’s disease.

Hiroko Nakamura was last seen Thursday in the 1600 block of Del Mar Avenue, near Potrero Grande Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

She was described by deputies as Asian, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and about 76 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about Nakamura’s whereabouts was encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

