Southland gasoline prices increase for 10th time in 12 days

The evolution of gas pumps. | Photo courtesy of mark6mauno/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 10th time in the last 12 days, increasing 1.1 cents to $4.929.

The average gasoline price has increased 7.8 cents over the past 12 days, including 1.8 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 6.5 cents more than one week ago, but 3.2 cents less than one month ago and 96.6 lower than one year ago. The average price has dropped $1.565 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price also rose for the 10th time in 12 days, increasing 1.7 cents to $4.91. It has risen 10.8 cents over the past 12 days, including 2.9 cents Friday.

The Orange County average gasoline price is 8.9 cents more than one week ago, but 2.3 cents less than one month ago and 93.9 cents lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.549 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 11th consecutive day, increasing 1.4 cents to $3.595. It has increased 16 cents over the past 11 days, including 2.8 cents Friday.

The national average price is 9.1 cents more than one week ago and 14.9 cents higher than one month ago, but 54.4 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.421 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“The oil market has had a few days to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”