Blessing of the animals to be held Saturday on Olvera Street
The blessing of the animals will be held Saturday, continuing a tradition on Olvera Street since its founding in 1930.
Archbishop José H. Gomez will lead the blessing of animals at Placita Olvera beginning at 2 p.m. Owners may begin lining up with their pets at 1 p.m. in front of the Pico House.
Priests would bless cows, horses and goats when the tradition began on Olvera Street. The tradition would later be expanded to dogs, cats and other domestic animals.
The practice dates back to the fourth century, when San Antonio De Abad was named the patron saint of the animal kingdom and began to bless animals to promote good health.