Authorities seek help finding wanted 49-year-old epileptic man

Missing Apr 07, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought public help to find a wanted 49-year-old man requiring medical treatment who went missing Friday.

David Salinas, who has several warrants out for his arrest from Kern County, was last seen in 3800 block of Pelona Vista Drive in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Salinas was described by deputies as 5 feet, 8 inches, about 225 pounds and requires treatment for epilepsy. He is Hispanic and has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information about Salinas’ whereabouts was encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail unit at 323-890- 5500. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

