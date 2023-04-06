Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue trending down

| Image courtesy of the OCHCA

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued a steady trend down this week with a significant drop-off in intensive care unit patients, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infections stood at 110 last Wednesday and was at 87 as of this Wednesday, the OC Health Care Agency reported. The number of ICU patients dipped from 16 to eight.

The county logged six more fatalities, boosting the overall death toll to 8,064.

Of those fatalities, four occurred this month, raising March’s death toll to 43. February’s death toll stands at 68 while January’s death toll is at 129.

Of those hospitalized in the county, 61% are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated. The ICU patients are 62.2% partly vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The number of residents fully vaccinated increased from 2,370,009 to 2,370,374. The number of residents who have received at least one dose is 227,045. The number of booster shots administered increased from 1,455,281 to 1,456,066.

The number of children up to 4 years old who have received at least one dose inched up from 19,149 to 19,208 with 12,468 fully vaccinated. Just 6.7% of the county’s population in the age group is fully vaccinated.

For 5- to 11-year-old children, 97,665 are fully vaccinated, about 36.9% of the age group. In the 12-to-17 age group, 69.7% are fully vaccinated.

The test positivity rate rose went from 5.3% to 5% and decreased from 4.4% to 4.1% in the health equity quartile, which measures the communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

The positivity rate for those fully vaccinated with a booster went from 4.3 on March 12 to 3.6 on March 19. For those vaccinated with no booster, the rate went from 2.5 to 2.2. For those not vaccinated the rate went from 8.4 to 7.1

The daily case rate per 100,000 went from 3.2 to 2.7 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag and from 3.3 to 2.8 in the adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag.

The county logged 656 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 716,581.

The OCHCA reports COVID-19 data every Thursday.