Harrison Street shelter update: Construction due to finish this week

The Harrison Emergency Shelter/Navigation Center. | Photo courtesy of the city of Corona

The city of Corona announced Phase 2 of a construction and renovation project on the Harrison Emergency Shelter/Navigation Center is scheduled for completion this week.

In addition to completing these improvements, Corona’s Homeless Solutions Team transferred control of the site at 420 W. Harrison St. to Mercy House this week by handing keys to the shelter and 5th Street permanent supportive housing units to Mercy House’s Regional Director Charles Chatman and Shelter Manager Ashleigh Solomon.

“This shelter is going to be a transition space, a space where folks can come get life skills, job training and really set a strong foundation so that they move on to permanent housing,” Corona Councilwoman Jacque Casillas said in video on the Harrison Shelter Project.

“We’re going to have medical provided from this facility for our homeless neighbors, we’re going to have dental care and we’re going to have behavioral health care all out of this shelter,” Councilman Jim Steiner said in the video.

The City Council approved Mercy House as Corona’s official partner for addressing homelessness on Dec. 7, according to the city’s announcement. Going forward, Mercy House will continue hiring staff for the shelter and housing programs as well as placing orders for furniture, fixtures and equipment with the goal of opening the shelter and launching associated housing programs in May.

“As a full-service shelter and navigation center, clients will receive lodging in tandem with on-site case management, streamlined access to social services, medical care, mental health and substance use treatment, and permanent housing resources,” according to the city.

Once the Harrison Shelter/Navigation Center begins operating, members of the community will have a lot of opportunities to get involved, officials said.

For information about Corona’s efforts to reduce homelessness and help unhoused people, visit the city’s project webpage at www.TheRoadHome.CoronaCA.gov or email HomelessSolutions@CoronaCA.gov.