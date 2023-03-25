Early in-person voting begins Saturday for CD 6 special election

The early in-person voting period is slated to begin Saturday for the Council District 6 special election, Los Angeles City Clerk Holly Wolcott said.
In addition to all registered voters in Council District 6 receiving a vote-by-mail ballot, safe and early in-person voting will be available.
For the special election on April 4, voters will have several options to cast their ballots including in-person at a vote center, via ballot drop-box and by mail.
Eligible Council District 6 residents who missed the registration deadline can still vote at any vote center. Under California Election Law, conditional voter registration allows a prospective voter to register and cast a ballot.
The special election was prompted by the resignation of Nury Martinez, who was caught on tape making a series of racist remarks during a 2021 meeting with two other council members and a labor leader to discuss the city’s redistricting process.
The 6th District — which includes central and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley — is being overseen by a nonvoting caretaker, the city’s chief legislative analyst, Sharon Tso. A nonvoting caretaker does not hold a seat on the council, but oversees the council office to make sure the district provides constituent services and other basic functions.
Seven candidates will appear on the ballot seeking to fill out the remainder of Martinez’s term, which ends in December 2024:
— Isaac Kim, small business owner;
— Imelda Padilla, community relations manager;
— Rose Grigoryan, social activist/journalist;
— Marisa Alcarez, environmental policy director;
— Antoinette Scully, community organizer/mother;
— Douglas Dagoberto Sierra, father/business consultant; and
— Marco Santana, director of a housing nonprofit.
Additional information, including vote center locations, is available at clerk.lacity.gov/clerk-divisions/elections.