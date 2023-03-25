fbpx Early in-person voting begins Saturday for CD 6 special election
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / Early in-person voting begins Saturday for CD 6 special election

Early in-person voting begins Saturday for CD 6 special election

Politics Mar 25, 2023
| Image courtesy of Paul Brennan/PoublicDomainPictures.net (CC0)
by
share with

The early in-person voting period is slated to begin Saturday for the Council District 6 special election, Los Angeles City Clerk Holly Wolcott said.

In addition to all registered voters in Council District 6 receiving a vote-by-mail ballot, safe and early in-person voting will be available.

For the special election on April 4, voters will have several options to cast their ballots including in-person at a vote center, via ballot drop-box and by mail.

Eligible Council District 6 residents who missed the registration deadline can still vote at any vote center. Under California Election Law, conditional voter registration allows a prospective voter to register and cast a ballot.

The special election was prompted by the resignation of Nury Martinez, who was caught on tape making a series of racist remarks during a 2021 meeting with two other council members and a labor leader to discuss the city’s redistricting process.

The 6th District — which includes central and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley — is being overseen by a nonvoting caretaker, the city’s chief legislative analyst, Sharon Tso. A nonvoting caretaker does not hold a seat on the council, but oversees the council office to make sure the district provides constituent services and other basic functions.

Seven candidates will appear on the ballot seeking to fill out the remainder of Martinez’s term, which ends in December 2024:

— Isaac Kim, small business owner;

— Imelda Padilla, community relations manager;

— Rose Grigoryan, social activist/journalist;

— Marisa Alcarez, environmental policy director;

— Antoinette Scully, community organizer/mother;

— Douglas Dagoberto Sierra, father/business consultant; and

— Marco Santana, director of a housing nonprofit.

Additional information, including vote center locations, is available at clerk.lacity.gov/clerk-divisions/elections.

More from Politics

LA County Mar 25, 2023
share with
State regulators threaten to shut down 2 LA County juvenile halls by
Politics Mar 24, 2023
share with
Newsom eases drought restrictions, increases state water deliveries by
Crime Mar 24, 2023
share with
Day 1 of jury deliberations in Ridley-Thomas federal corruption trial ends by
Los Angeles Mar 24, 2023
share with
Eric Garcetti officially sworn in as US ambassador to India by
LA County Mar 24, 2023
share with
Gascón recall organizers blast recorder over petition challenge by
Crime Mar 23, 2023
share with
Closing arguments heard in Ridley-Thomas corruption trial by
More
Skip to content