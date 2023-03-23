fbpx Tornado sweeps through Montebello; 11 buildings red-tagged
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Environment / Tornado sweeps through Montebello; 11 buildings red-tagged

Tornado sweeps through Montebello; 11 buildings red-tagged

Environment Mar 23, 2023
| Image courtesy of Pixabay
by
share with

A rare tornado swept through the Montebello area Wednesday, heavily damaging nearly a dozen buildings and an unknown number of vehicles, while leaving one person with minor injuries.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado — the strength of which has not yet been measured — hit around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. The storm was focused generally in the area of Washington Boulevard and Vail Avenue, in a largely industrial district.

Officials said the tornado developed fairly quickly as a strong storm cell pushed its way through the area. One person suffered minor injuries, according to the Montebello Fire Department.

Fire officials said city inspectors examined 17 buildings in the tornado-affected area, and 11 of them were red-tagged, or marked unsuitable for occupation.

Cell phone video from the area showed portions of rooftops being ripped away from buildings, and other debris swirling in an circular pattern in the air. Other videos showed a funnel-like cloud forming above the area as rooftops are ripped away.

Additional video from the aftermath showed multiple vehicles in the parking lot of an affected building with heavy damage, including shattered windows and body damage from flying debris. Some vehicles appeared to have rear bumpers ripped away.

More from Environment

Environment Mar 21, 2023
share with
NWS: Storm pounding Southland with rain, to continue Wednesday by
Environment Mar 17, 2023
share with
Celebration planned for Old Glory, oak tree saved 20 years ago by
Environment Mar 15, 2023
share with
Storm leads to flooding, potholes that strand dozens of motorists by
rain drop, umbrella
Environment Mar 13, 2023
share with
Yet another storm approaches Los Angeles area by
rain puddle
Environment Mar 10, 2023
share with
More rain comes to LA area, but Southland avoids brunt of storm by
Environment Mar 06, 2023
share with
P-22 buried at secret Santa Monica Mountains location by
More
Skip to content