fbpx Fasting for Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins Thursday
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Fasting for Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins Thursday

Fasting for Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins Thursday

News Mar 23, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Queenmoonlite/Envato Elements
by
share with

Muslims will begin fasting after sunrise Thursday for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, commemorating the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which Muslim adults fast from dawn until dusk, unless they are ill, pregnant, diabetic, breastfeeding or traveling.

Fasting is one of the “five pillars” of Islam, along with the declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity and pilgrimage to Mecca.

During Ramadan, which will last until sunset on or around April 20, Muslims engage in increased prayer and charity, both financially and feeding and supporting the local unhoused population.

The end of Ramadan will be marked by communal prayers called Eid ul-Fitr, the Feast of the Fast-Breaking. The date is determined by the sighting of a crescent new moon. Individuals and organizations typically host iftars, the meal eaten when breaking the fast to benefit those in need.

Some of this year’s iftars will focus on those affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, according to Enjy El-Kadi, the digital communications manager for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, California, the state’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization.

Ramadan began with prayer at sundown Wednesday.

In his message on Ramadan, President Joe Biden said, “Today especially, we remember the universal human right to practice, pray, and preach our faiths peacefully and openly. And together with our partners, the United States stands in solidarity with Muslims who continue to face oppression — including Uyghurs in the People’s Republic of China, Rohingya in Burma, and other Muslim communities facing persecution around the world.”

More from News

Education Mar 23, 2023
share with
Riverside County Spelling Bee champion carries on family tradition by
Uyghurs
LA County Mar 23, 2023
share with
LA supervisors condemn human rights violations against Uyghurs by
Los Angeles Mar 23, 2023
share with
Judge orders woman suing rapper Diddy to use real name by
News Mar 23, 2023
share with
Procession planned for fallen Army Golden Knights paratrooper by
Business Mar 23, 2023
share with
Gasoline prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 15th day in a row by
Environment Mar 23, 2023
share with
Tornado sweeps through Montebello; 11 buildings red-tagged by
More
Skip to content