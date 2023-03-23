2 suffer serious burns in Sun Valley apartment fire

Two people suffered serious burns Thursday in a fire at a Sun Valley apartment building, authorities said.
Firefighters sent to the 7700 block of North Lankershim Boulevard about 11:45 a.m. extinguished the flames in the four-story building in 33 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Two people suffered “serious burn injuries” and were hospitalized, the LAFD reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
“The flames were out the (second) floor window and lapping up to the (third) floor upon LAFD arrival,” the LAFD reported. “Firefighters conducted an interior attack on both floors and primarily held the blaze to the unit of origin. The extent of damage to the unit above is being determined.
“A thorough search of the involved units and the rest of the floors impacted by the smoke is underway to determine if any other occupants require medical attention,” the LAFD reported early Thursday afternoon. “Per protocol for burn injuries, LAFD Arson section is responding for the investigation.”