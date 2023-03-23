fbpx 2 suffer serious burns in Sun Valley apartment fire
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Fire / 2 suffer serious burns in Sun Valley apartment fire

2 suffer serious burns in Sun Valley apartment fire

Fire Mar 23, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Jason Lawrence/Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY 2.0)
by
share with

Two people suffered serious burns Thursday in a fire at a Sun Valley apartment building, authorities said.

Firefighters sent to the 7700 block of North Lankershim Boulevard about 11:45 a.m. extinguished the flames in the four-story building in 33 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people suffered “serious burn injuries” and were hospitalized, the LAFD reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

“The flames were out the (second) floor window and lapping up to the (third) floor upon LAFD arrival,” the LAFD reported. “Firefighters conducted an interior attack on both floors and primarily held the blaze to the unit of origin. The extent of damage to the unit above is being determined.

“A thorough search of the involved units and the rest of the floors impacted by the smoke is underway to determine if any other occupants require medical attention,” the LAFD reported early Thursday afternoon. “Per protocol for burn injuries, LAFD Arson section is responding for the investigation.”

More from Fire

Fire Mar 16, 2023
share with
2 people, dog rescued from raging storm waters in Santa Ana River by
Fire Mar 06, 2023
share with
2 children, woman killed in West Covina apartment fire by
Fire Mar 01, 2023
share with
Child, adults suffer injuries in Long Beach house fire by
Fire Feb 25, 2023
share with
Judge dismisses retaliation suit brought by El Segundo fire captain by
Fire Feb 20, 2023
share with
Large fire erupts at Dominguez High School in Compton by
Fire Feb 20, 2023
share with
2 critically injured in greater alarm house fire in South Los Angeles by
More
Skip to content