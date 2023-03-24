fbpx LA County unemployment rate increases slightly in February
LA County unemployment rate increases slightly in February

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.9% in February, up from a revised 4.8% in January, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 4.9% rate was below the 5.7% rate in February 2022.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the February unemployment rate was 3.4%.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3% in February, 4.2% in January and 4.7% in February 2022. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.6% in February, 3.4% in January and 3.8% a year ago.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 41,900 positions between January and February to reach nearly 4.6 million.

The private education and health services sector led the way with 12,400 jobs gained, according to the EDD.

