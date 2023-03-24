fbpx 13-year-old girl goes missing in Pico Rivera
13-year-old girl goes missing in Pico Rivera

13-year-old girl goes missing in Pico Rivera

Missing Mar 24, 2023
by
Authorities Friday continued their efforts to find a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Pico Rivera.

Annahi Tejeda was last seen about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 8900 block of Gallatin Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“We need the public’s help to find her as soon as possible,” the girl’s aunt, Adriana Oropeza, told City News Service.

The teen is Hispanic, 5 feet 2, inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black sweater and gray-and-white pants.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station at 562-949-2421.

