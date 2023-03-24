fbpx Man accused of smashing cat on windshields in Huntington Beach
Orange County

Man accused of smashing cat on windshields in Huntington Beach

Orange County Mar 24, 2023
Photo courtesy of Russ Allison Loar/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
share with

A 38-year-old man was behind bars Friday on charges of slamming a cat against the windshields of cars in Huntington Beach, killing the animal.

Beau Browning Watson pleaded not guilty Thursday to cruelty to animals and two counts of vandalism, all felonies, in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana. He was next due in court April 4 for a pretrial hearing in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

Police were called about 8 p.m. Tuesday to the 1800 block of Main Street regarding a disturbance of the peace complaint, said Jessica Cuchilla, a spokeswoman for the Huntington Beach Police Department.

When the officers arrived, they found Browning had allegedly smashed the cat against parked cars, breaking two windshields, Cuchilla said.

Watson, who listed his occupation as artist, was being held on $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

