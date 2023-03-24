fbpx Sisters, ages 9 and 12, reported missing from Palmdale
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Sisters, ages 9 and 12, reported missing from Palmdale

Sisters, ages 9 and 12, reported missing from Palmdale

Missing Mar 24, 2023
Mia Elena Moreno, left, and her sister Lily Moreno were reported missing in Palmdale. | Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities Friday sough public help to find two sisters, ages 9 and 12, who went missing from Palmdale.

Mia Elena Moreno and her older sister, Lily Moreno, were last seen about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6800 block of Atmore Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Mia is Hispanic, 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes. Lily is Hispanic, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has short brown wavy hair and brown eyes.

The girls are believed to be together, the sheriff’s department reported.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

Missing Mar 24, 2023
share with
13-year-old girl goes missing in Pico Rivera by
LA County Mar 21, 2023
share with
Man reported missing in Hacienda Heights by
missing, teen, carson
LA County Mar 17, 2023
share with
Family seeks help locating Carson teen missing since New Year’s by
LA County Mar 17, 2023
share with
Missing: Man with schizophrenia who requires medical assistance by
LA County Mar 15, 2023
share with
Teenager with autism goes missing in Paramount by
missing, laguna woods, silver alert
Missing Mar 13, 2023
share with
CHP seeks public’s help to find woman missing in Laguna Woods by
More
Skip to content