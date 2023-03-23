Judge orders woman suing rapper Diddy to use real name

Sean "Diddy" Combs. | Photo courtesy of David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Sean “Diddy” Combs won a double round in court when a judge ruled that a former nanny who sued alleging she was wrongfully fired will have to identify herself in future court pleadings and that to this point she hasn’t shown she is entitled to punitive damages.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis issued her rulings during a hearing Wednesday, finding that the plaintiff has revealed who she is a state Department of Fair Employment and Housing document and by the “extremely detailed explanation” in her papers.

The judge also said that the plaintiff’s allegations are vague and “do not provide the basis nor foundation for punitive damages.”

The judge directed the plaintiff to file an amended complaint with her real name instead of Jane Roe and to offer “further allegations regarding punitive conduct and damages, if any sufficiently exist.”

The woman sued Diddy, Combs Enterprises LLC and three other companies Sept. 27, alleging pregnancy discrimination, violation of the pregnancy disability law, retaliation and various state Labor Code violations. Her court papers stated she is not using her real name in order to protect her privacy and that of her children.

The suit states that Roe is the niece of Combs’ late romantic interest, Kim Porter, who died in November 2018 at age 47 of pneumonia. In their court papers, Diddy’s attorneys stated that this description amounts to an indirect identification of the plaintiff that contradicts her wish to use a pseudonym for privacy reasons.

In addition, Roe’s FEHA claim contains her full name and is accessible through the California Public Records Act, defeating any privacy assertion Roe has, according to Diddy’s attorneys’ court papers.

Diddy’s attorneys also maintained that her claim for punitive damages should be stricken because her court papers were unclear which of the five defendants were culpable for what actions.

In Roe’s suit, she alleges that Diddy asked her live with him and his family and in order to be the full-time nanny to his and Porter’s then-11-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, the day after Porter died.

The woman maintains she cared for the girls around the clock, that Diddy began a plan to take her job away when she came forward about her pregnancy in August 2020 and wanted maternity leave, and that she was fired in January 2021.