Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 24-30

| Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Youth Philharmonic Orchestra

This week throughout LA County — much like every single week — brings so many new activities to try out; everything ranging from orchestra concerts to professional wrestling.

So, while staying home and re-watching “Friends” for the one-hundredth time is always an appealing option, if you have the inclination to escape your couch and do something within the great outdoors, we have you covered here at Hey SoCal. Here are some fun things you can do this week:

March 24

Copeland’s “Beneath Medicine Tree’ 20th Anniversary Tour’

The Glass House | 200 W. 2nd St., Pomona, CA 91766 | March 24 | theglasshouse.us

Pomona’s The Glass House is hosting a show from rock band Copeland, who is on a cross-country tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, “Beneath Medicine Tree.” On this special anniversary tour, Copeland will be performing the album through its entirety. Tickets for the concert will be sold at The Glass House’s official website, starting at $25.

‘Bet on Black’ Network Mixer

Garner Exchange | 1190 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106 | March 24 | eventbrite.com

Walk away with new connections, motivation and content all while supporting Black businesses. Also enter a raffle to win six hours of a private office at Garner Exchange, two hours of a conference room, or two coworking passes at Garner Exchange.

March 25

Spring Book Festival

Irwindale Public Library | 16053 Calle De Paseo, Irwindale, CA 91706 | March 25 | eventbrite.com

This weekend will be the third annual Spring Book Festival that supports the local Irwindale library. It’s a free outdoor event, where readers can interact and meet authors, book vendors, and other book lovers as well as purchase books and collect swag from the attending authors and vendors. Some people you can meet at the event include Charlotte Byrd, Rebel Wild, TJ Rudolph, Claire Davon and many more.

‘Seven Samurai’ in 35mm

The Million Dollar Theater | 307 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013 | March 25 | eventbrite.com

“Seven Samurai” tells the story of a poor village of farmers who learn they’re to be raided in forty days by bandits. These raids bring violence, destruction and worse. This time the villagers, upon the advice of their elder, go to hire samurai. Ultimately they get seven samurai who agree to protect the village for nothing more than three bowls of rice a day. No fame. No glory. No reward other than it is the right thing to do.

March 26

Circo Caballero

The Shops at Montebello | 2134 Montebello Town Center Dr., Montebello, CA 90640 | March 26 | eventbrite.com

Circo Caballero is celebrating its 20-year anniversary by celebrating with a special run in Montebello. Circo Caballero has delighted the world with its magical performances since starting out in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and now you can make this part of your family traditions in Montebello. Circo Caballero features breathtaking stunts, acrobatics and clowns that will have you on the edge of your seat as they bring to life their unique brand of Latino-inspired family fun.

Chatterbox Comedy Night

Chatterbox | 943 N. Citrus Ave., Covina, CA 91722 | March 26 | eventbrite.com

For over 10 years, Chatterbox Comedy Night has been a nationally renowned, independently run stand-up institution, beloved for it’s diverse and exciting line ups featuring the hottest up-and-comers and comedians you’ve seen on Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more.

March 27

LA Youth Orchestra Spring 2023 Concert

​​Ambassador Auditorium | 131 S. Saint John Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105 | March 27 | losangelesyouthorchestra.org

The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra presents the Spring 2023 Concert, “To Stir the World,” on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena. The Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Russell Steinberg, will perform Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7. The Ruth Borun Concert Orchestra, conducted by Jorge Padron, will perform Saint-Saens’ Intro and Royal March of the Lions; Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise; Grieg’s Holberg Suite; and De Falla’s Ritual Fire Dance.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 1405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | March 27 | thepourhousemonrovia.com

Join The Pour House every Monday at 6 p.m. for Country Line Dancing. Bring your cowboy boots and dance the night away to all of the latest country line-dancing songs played by DJ Josh. Line dancing lessons start at 7 through 8:30 p.m. with $8 per lesson (all dance levels welcome!) Pool tables, games, drinks, food, and more!

March 28

T L Swan Book Signing Event

The Last Bookstore | 453 S. Spring St. Ground Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90013 | March 28 | lastbookstorela.com

Join author T L Swan as she holds her first US appearance in over five years. Swan is a Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and #1 Amazon Best-Selling author. With millions of books sold, her titles are currently translated into twenty languages and have hit #1 on Amazon in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany. The Last Bookstore will be hosting the Australian author just days before her appearance at the Readers Take Denver convention.

IP Expo 2023

Altadena Town & Country Club | 2290 Country Club Dr, Altadena, CA 91001 | March 28 | altaclub.com

ASID Pasadena Chapter is excited to announce the return of its Industry Partner (IP) Expo. They are thrilled to bring the event back to the Altadena Town and Country Club and couldn’t be happier to host the IP Expo in the space, which boasts an incredibly beautiful ballroom that overlooks their lush grounds.

March 29

VxS: “Set the Tone” presented by SWA

American Legion | ​​4725 Maine Ave., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | March 29 | eventbrite.com

Violence x Suffering teams up with SWA Puerto Rico to prepare for WrestleMania Week, which will be happening on April 1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Come to see the main event, when Jordan Oliver clashes with the high-flyer Laredo Kid. The event is expected to begin at 8 p.m., and tickets are on sale starting at $30.

ABT’s ‘Like Water for Chocolate’

Segerstrom Center for the Arts | ​​600 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | March 29-April 2 | scfta.org

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the North American Premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s latest ballet “Like Water for Chocolate” from American Ballet Theatre for six performances from Wednesday, March 29 through Sunday, April 2. Center audiences will be the first in the country to experience this magical Mexican love story with the stellar dancers of ABT translating this richly layered story.

Black Flag Concert

The Glass House | 200 W. 2nd St., Pomona, CA 91766 | March 29 | eventbrite.com

Black Flag will be performing at The Glass House on March 29, where they will perform their recognizable song “My War” along with a greatest hits set. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show expected to begin at 8 p.m.

March 30

APU School of Nursing’s Research Symposium

Felix Event Center | 701 E. Foothill Blvd., Azusa, CA 91702 | March 30 | eventbrite.com

Azusa Pacific University’s School of Nursing and the Iota Sigma Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International invite nursing and public health professionals, as well as faculty and students, to the 18th Annual Nursing Research Symposium Webinar to present research and dialogue regarding health equity. This year, the focus is on creating a culture of health equity in nursing, education, public health, and within healthcare systems.

Jake the Snake’s ‘Flirting with Venom’ Pro Wrestling Event

Sheraton San Gabriel | 303 E. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, CA 91776 | March 30 | eventbrite.com

Pro wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts is hosting a wrestling event and legend meet-up right in the San Gabriel Valley. Meet, watch and take photos of Roberts, former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio, “The Legend Destroyer” Vladimir Moskayev and many other performers.

Ongoing

El Capitan Theatre’s Throwback Film Festival

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | March 24-April 9 | elcapitantheatre.com

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s “The Princess Diaries,” “The Parent Trap” (1998) and “Freaky Friday” as part of the El Capitan Theatre’s Throwback Film Festival presented by Disney+ this March and April. Guests can attend the Royal Double Feature and see both “The Princess Diaries” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” on Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include admission to both movies, a souvenir credential, a small popcorn and a drink.

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through March 26 | broadwayinhollywood.com

Start working on your roar before you head to Pride Rock in this hugely successful musical about family, betrayal, duty and love.

‘The Secret Garden’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through March 26 | centertheatregroup.org

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, “The Secret Garden” follows 10-year-old orphaned Mary Lennox as she’s sent from her home in India to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted English country estate. Mary’s curiosity leads her on a quest to discover her family’s past and herself.

‘To The Bone’

Theatre 68 Arts Complex – The Rosalie | 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 | Through March 26 | theatre68artscomplex.com

Sometimes life throws us a curveball. It’s been 20 years since the Red Sox lost their chance at the pennant when a Yankees fan ran onto the field and voided the final out, but the Dugan sisters are still mad about it. Kelly and Maureen live on the south shore of Boston, where they were known as “hard girls” back in the glory days of high school. Now they’re readying the house for a meeting with the daughter Kelly gave up for adoption back when she was 17. But when Geneva shows up, things don’t go exactly as expected.

‘Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts’

The Huntington MaryLou and George Boone Gallery | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 27 | huntington.org

Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Wallace Collection in London in association with The Huntington, the exhibition explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

‘Designing with Disaster: Stories From Seven Regenerative Cities’

Japan House LA | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through April 2 | japanhousela.com

Inspired by the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, the exhibition introduces the concept of “Regenerative Urbanism” – anticipatory urban design that explores the optimistic possibility of symbioses between humans and the natural and constructed worlds, embracing inevitable disasters and creating disaster-resilient environments. The exhibition also features illuminated Regenerative City Wells with an immersive physical, video, and audio experience envisioning seven hypothetical regenerative cities. Admission to the exhibition is free.

‘Let Me In’

Theatre 68 Arts Complex | 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 | Through April 2 | theatre68artscomplex.com

This “dark-ish” comedy about love follows a bride’s best friend and her intended groom as the wedding turns into a funeral. “I lost my best friend in a car accident when I was in my twenties. I still grieve. I think she would be very happy to know I have written a play out of my grief,” shares writer and director Brynn Thayer.

‘Love And Information’

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | Through April 3 | antaeus.org

What does it mean to be human? The digital age has given humanity access to radical equality, effortless connection and unprecedented intimacy. It has also served as a driver of detachment, alienation and unbridled anger. “Love and Information” examines these ideas and more through a kaleidoscope of scenes that reflect on the way we communicate in the 21st century.

‘Mulyana: Modular Utopia’

USC Fisher Museum | 823 W. Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90089 | Through April 8 | fisher.usc.edu

The exhibition is an introduction to Indonesian artist Mulyana’s large kinetic environments composed of intricately constructed, knit modules of marine life sculptures that vividly portray an unadulterated underwater world. Through his artworks, Mulyana hopes to instill a new consciousness of shared responsibility to protect the environment.

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.

‘Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992’

Mark Taper Forum | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through April 9 | centertheatregroup.org

Revisit a pivotal moment in LA’s recent history. “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” draws on over 350 interviews with politicians, activists, police, jurors, shopkeepers and countless other Los Angelenos to explore the uprising sparked by the acquittal of the men charged in the Rodney King police brutality case.

‘Mutant Olive 2.0’

Hudson Guild Theatre | 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Through April 11 | onstage411.com/mutant

Writer/performer Mitch Hara returns with a newer and even more outrageous version of his hilarious, heart-wrenching, multiple award-winning signature play, “Mutant Olive 2.0.” Father and son forgiveness is at the core of Hara’s manic, brave, tour-de-force performance as Adam Astra, an actor whose past seems to constantly seep into his present. Set during what turns out to be a truly cringe-worthy audition, Astra relays tales of his soul-sucking childhood, monstrous substance abuse, rampant sex, crashed cars, an out of body experience and a black cape — even as he tries out for his dream role in “Hamilton: Unplugged.”

‘Connections: Asia’

Getty Center Museum | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through May 7 | getty.edu

The exhibit features five works of Asian art made between the 14th and 18th centuries in China, India, Korea and Japan on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and displayed alongside European paintings and sculpture in the Getty’s collection made around the same time. “This juxtaposition creates visual and thematic dialogues that highlight the form and function of devotional images, woodcarving techniques, traditions of painting landscapes and portraits of prominent individuals, and the trade of luxury goods,” according to the Getty.

Desert X 2023

Coachella Valley | Through May 7 | desertx.org

Site-specific art installations throughout the Coachella Valley examine how humans shape and impact their environment, and the environment of others, in both beneficial and detrimental ways. “The desert is full of mythologies, ones that equip people with a strong will to survive in conditions some might think to be impossible, and this combination of tenacity through storytelling contributes to the important role of ‘the desert’ in many cultures around the world,” says co-curator Diana Campbell. “One of the many challenges of this project is not to over-romanticize this ‘tenacity’ and to work with art, artists, and storytelling to address real problems (that are not just stories) facing humans and non-humans who live in the Coachella Valley today.”

‘The Hilton Als Series: Njideka Akunyili Crosby’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through June 12 | huntington.org

The exhibit features a selection of works by Nigerian-born, Los Angeles–based artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby in the final exhibition curated by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author and New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als, in collaboration with the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) and Akynyili Crosby. The two selected five collage-based paintings from “The Beautyful Ones,” Crosby’s ongoing series of intimate portraits of Nigerian children, including members of her own family.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.