COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County continue downtrend

Los Angeles County’s coronavirus metrics continue to trend in a mostly positive direction, with the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals down to 441, six fewer than Monday’s total, according to the latest state figures released Tuesday.
Of those patients, 44 were being treated in intensive care, down from 48 the previous day.
The statewide total of COVID-positive hospital patients was 1,938, up from 1,931 the previous day, after falling below 2,000 at the end of last week for the first time since November.
Some patients were admitted for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test.
Also Tuesday, local health officials reported 644 new infections and another 12 deaths linked to the virus, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 3,721,219 cases and 35,937 fatalities since the pandemic began.
A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension, health officials have said.
Overall case reports from the county are considered to be undercounts of actual virus activity, due to the number of people who use at-home tests and don’t report the results, or those who don’t bother testing at all.
The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 4.1% as of Tuesday, up from 3.7% Monday but roughly on par with the past week, according to the County Department of Public Health.