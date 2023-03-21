fbpx COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County continue downtrend
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County continue downtrend

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County continue downtrend

Health Mar 21, 2023
covid patient, nurses, doctors, doctor, nurse, hospital
| Photo courtesy of Hospital CLINÍC/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
by
share with

Los Angeles County’s coronavirus metrics continue to trend in a mostly positive direction, with the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals down to 441, six fewer than Monday’s total, according to the latest state figures released Tuesday.

Of those patients, 44 were being treated in intensive care, down from 48 the previous day.

The statewide total of COVID-positive hospital patients was 1,938, up from 1,931 the previous day, after falling below 2,000 at the end of last week for the first time since November.

Some patients were admitted for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test.

Also Tuesday, local health officials reported 644 new infections and another 12 deaths linked to the virus, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 3,721,219 cases and 35,937 fatalities since the pandemic began.

A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension, health officials have said.

Overall case reports from the county are considered to be undercounts of actual virus activity, due to the number of people who use at-home tests and don’t report the results, or those who don’t bother testing at all.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 4.1% as of Tuesday, up from 3.7% Monday but roughly on par with the past week, according to the County Department of Public Health.

More from Health

Health Mar 20, 2023
share with
LA County reports 35 more COVID-related deaths, over 1,200 infections by
Education Mar 20, 2023
share with
Chuck Lorre Foundation donates $30M for new school at Cedars-Sinai by
Health Mar 18, 2023
share with
Gov. Newsom visits Downey to introduce plan for $30 insulin by
Education Mar 18, 2023
share with
Norovirus outbreak causes closure of school in Long Beach by
Health Mar 17, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County logs 15 more COVID-19 deaths by
Health Mar 16, 2023
share with
Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain relatively flat by
More
Skip to content