fbpx Man reported missing in Hacienda Heights
Home / News / Missing / Man reported missing in Hacienda Heights

Man reported missing in Hacienda Heights

Missing Mar 21, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A 30 year-old man who was last seen in Hacienda Heights was reported missing Tuesday.

The family of Emery Yarborough last heard from him on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

Yarborough is Black, 6-feet-1 inch tall, 250 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, a full beard and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatshirt.

Yarborough was last seen driving a white Mercedes-Benz E Class vehicle with a California license plate 9ANU868, authorities said.

Anyone who has seen Yarborough or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

