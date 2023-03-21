fbpx Riverside County schools, districts seek to fill over 650 jobs at recruitment event
Riverside County schools, districts seek to fill over 650 jobs at recruitment event

Education Mar 21, 2023
The Riverside County Office of Education's Conference Center. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Office of Education
Recruiters from Riverside County’s public schools will seek to fill more than 650 jobs at the 2023 Countywide Education Recruitment Fair scheduled for Saturday in Riverside, the County Office of Education announced. 

The event is 9 a.m. to noon at the Riverside County Office of Education Conference Center, 4280 Brockton Ave.

“Pursuing a career in the public education system is more than just a job with great benefits, competitive pay, and a strong retirement system,” Edwin Gomez, Riverside County superintendent of schools, said in a statement. “We want to connect professionals who have a passion for serving students with opportunities to shape the future success of the Inland Empire — one student at a time.”

School and district representatives from throughout Riverside County will be ready to discuss employment opportunities in the following areas:

Certificated Positions — multiple subject; secondary single subjects; special education; speech/language pathologist; deaf and hard of hearing; visually impaired; career technical education; permit teacher, head start and early head start.

Internship eligibility will be considered for the aforementioned jobs.

Classified Positions — instructional assistant; clerical; food service worker; custodial/building & grounds; accounting; information technology.

The Riverside County Office of Education and River Springs Charter School will participate in the recruitment fair along with these school districts scheduled to take part in the event:

Alvord Unified School District, Banning USD, Beaumont USD, Coachella Valley USD, Desert Sands USD, Hemet USD, Lake Elsinore USD, Menifee Union School District, Moreno Valley USD, Murrieta Valley USD, Palm Springs USD, Palo Verde USD, Riverside USD, San Jacinto USD, Val Verde USD

For those interested in a career as a teacher, local colleges, universities and the county’s School of Education will provide information on credentialing programs. 

Participating universities and education-related entities include Altura Credit Union, California State Teachers Retirement Systems, Riverside City College, Alliant International University, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and California State University, San Bernardino,

More information is available at www.rcoe.us/EducationJobFair.

