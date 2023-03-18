Norovirus outbreak causes closure of school in Long Beach

A norovirus outbreak has prompted Carver Elementary School in Long Beach to close its school and child care operations until Wednesday, Long Beach Unified School District officials said.
The decision to close the school and child care center was made after authorities consulted with health officials with Long Beach Health and Human Services.
“We know that a sudden school closure creates challenges, and we apologize for the impact upon our families. Your child’s health and the safety of our educational environment is of utmost importance to us,” officials wrote in a letter that was sent to parents.
Norovirus is highly contagious and causes vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain. It can spread through contact with an infected person’s feces or vomit.
When the school reopens, students and staff who are experiencing symptoms of norovirus are being asked not to report to campus until they have stopped having symptoms for 48 hours.