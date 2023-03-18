fbpx Norovirus outbreak causes closure of school in Long Beach
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / Norovirus outbreak causes closure of school in Long Beach

Norovirus outbreak causes closure of school in Long Beach

Health Mar 18, 2023
| Image courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
by
share with

A norovirus outbreak has prompted Carver Elementary School in Long Beach to close its school and child care operations until Wednesday, Long Beach Unified School District officials said.

The decision to close the school and child care center was made after authorities consulted with health officials with Long Beach Health and Human Services.

“We know that a sudden school closure creates challenges, and we apologize for the impact upon our families. Your child’s health and the safety of our educational environment is of utmost importance to us,” officials wrote in a letter that was sent to parents.

Norovirus is highly contagious and causes vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain. It can spread through contact with an infected person’s feces or vomit.

When the school reopens, students and staff who are experiencing symptoms of norovirus are being asked not to report to campus until they have stopped having symptoms for 48 hours.

More from Health

Health Mar 17, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County logs 15 more COVID-19 deaths by
Health Mar 16, 2023
share with
Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain relatively flat by
Health Mar 15, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County COVID: 13 more deaths, 643 new infections by
Crime Mar 14, 2023
share with
Senior living company, 3 managers charged in COVID deaths by
Health Mar 14, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County sees big drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations by
Health Mar 14, 2023
share with
Rabbi donates kidney to woman he didn’t know in Toronto by
More
Skip to content