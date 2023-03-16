Authorities seek suspect in West Hollywood sexual assault

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a West Hollywood parking garage.
The crime occurred Monday between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard, near Fuller Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The area includes many bars and late-night eateries.
“The suspect approached the victim at a bus bench and forced her to a nearby parking garage, where the sexual assault occurred,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “The suspect then walked southbound on Fuller Avenue and out of view.”
Detectives released security images of the man, described as Black, about 28 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, about 210 pounds with a muscular build. He had black eyes and a mustache and wore a ski mask, a baseball cap, a cream-colored “XTC” sweater over a green hoodie, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.