fbpx Authorities seek suspect in West Hollywood sexual assault
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Authorities seek suspect in West Hollywood sexual assault

Authorities seek suspect in West Hollywood sexual assault

Crime Mar 16, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a West Hollywood parking garage.

The crime occurred Monday between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard, near Fuller Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The area includes many bars and late-night eateries.

“The suspect approached the victim at a bus bench and forced her to a nearby parking garage, where the sexual assault occurred,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “The suspect then walked southbound on Fuller Avenue and out of view.”

Detectives released security images of the man, described as Black, about 28 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, about 210 pounds with a muscular build. He had black eyes and a mustache and wore a ski mask, a baseball cap, a cream-colored “XTC” sweater over a green hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Crime

Crime Mar 15, 2023
share with
Case against school counselor accused of sex abuse expands, moves to San Diego by
Crime Mar 14, 2023
share with
Senior living company, 3 managers charged in COVID deaths by
law and justice
Crime Mar 13, 2023
share with
Charges dropped against school counselor accused of sex abuse by
Crime Mar 13, 2023
share with
Orange County Jail escape ‘mastermind’ tells his side of the story by
Crime Mar 13, 2023
share with
Residents return to Valinda homes after armed man’s 2-day siege by
Crime Mar 11, 2023
share with
Gun violence: Shooting-related crimes this week in LA County by
More
Skip to content