25-year-old man last seen in Lancaster reported missing

A 25-year-old man who authorities say has a diminished mental capacity was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in Lancaster.
Christian Joseph Grabinger was last seen Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. in the 4100 block of Jade Court, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Grabinger is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather zip up jacket, a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and orange and gray Nike shoes.
Anyone who has seen Grabinger or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.