fbpx 2 children, woman killed in West Covina apartment fire
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Top Posts / 2 children, woman killed in West Covina apartment fire

2 children, woman killed in West Covina apartment fire

Top Posts Mar 06, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Ken Kistler/Wikimedia Commons (CC0 1.0)
by
share with

A woman and two small children were killed early Sunday morning in a fire at an apartment building in West Covina.

The fire was reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Police and fire units were sent to the scene and found an apartment unit engulfed in flames.

“Due to the severity of the fire, officers were unable to gain entry,” police said. “Officers conducted evacuations of surrounding apartments. Fire department personnel made an aggressive fire attack due to reports of persons trapped. Once the fire was extinguished by fire personnel it was determined that three people, believed to be an adult female and two small children were found deceased.”

The children were a toddler and a child said to be less than a year old, according to KTLA5.

County firefighters were called to the scene at 12:56 a.m. to assist the West Covina Fire Department, and further assistance was requested at 1:34 a.m. when the fire was upgraded into a second-alarm fire, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher told City News Service.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

More from Top Posts

Environment Mar 06, 2023
share with
P-22 buried at secret Santa Monica Mountains location by
Crime Mar 06, 2023
share with
UCLA staff member robbed at gunpoint off campus; 2 men sought by
Los Angeles Mar 06, 2023
share with
Trial of ex-LA Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan on hold while attorney recovers by
Crime Mar 06, 2023
share with
LBPD: Officer shoots man stabbing another man at strip mall by
Crime Mar 06, 2023
share with
Defense attorney taken ill, trial of ex-LA deputy mayor delayed by
Arts Mar 06, 2023
share with
Tickets available for McCallum Theatre’s Open Call Talent Project by
More
Skip to content