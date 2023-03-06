2 children, woman killed in West Covina apartment fire

A woman and two small children were killed early Sunday morning in a fire at an apartment building in West Covina.
The fire was reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Police and fire units were sent to the scene and found an apartment unit engulfed in flames.
“Due to the severity of the fire, officers were unable to gain entry,” police said. “Officers conducted evacuations of surrounding apartments. Fire department personnel made an aggressive fire attack due to reports of persons trapped. Once the fire was extinguished by fire personnel it was determined that three people, believed to be an adult female and two small children were found deceased.”
The children were a toddler and a child said to be less than a year old, according to KTLA5.
County firefighters were called to the scene at 12:56 a.m. to assist the West Covina Fire Department, and further assistance was requested at 1:34 a.m. when the fire was upgraded into a second-alarm fire, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher told City News Service.
The cause of the fire was still being investigated.