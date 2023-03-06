LASD searching for missing blind woman last seen in Lancaster

Sheriff’s detectives asked for public’s help Sunday to track down an at-risk 37-year-old woman who is blind and suffers from schizophrenia and went missing in Lancaster.
Raenell Laray Weatherspoon was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 44900 block of 10th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Weatherspoon is Black. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs an estimated 140 pounds, according to the LASD. Weatherspoon has black hair and scars on her face, and her eyes were described as white.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.