fbpx LASD searching for missing blind woman last seen in Lancaster
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / LASD searching for missing blind woman last seen in Lancaster

LASD searching for missing blind woman last seen in Lancaster

Missing Mar 06, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Sheriff’s detectives asked for public’s help Sunday to track down an at-risk 37-year-old woman who is blind and suffers from schizophrenia and went missing in Lancaster.

Raenell Laray Weatherspoon was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 44900 block of 10th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Weatherspoon is Black. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs an estimated 140 pounds, according to the LASD. Weatherspoon has black hair and scars on her face, and her eyes were described as white.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

missing, lancaster, diminished mental capacity
LA County Mar 04, 2023
share with
25-year-old man last seen in Lancaster reported missing by
missing, culver city, dementia
LA County Mar 03, 2023
share with
Culver City police looking for missing elderly woman with dementia by
missing, san pedro
Los Angeles Mar 03, 2023
share with
79-year-old man goes missing, last seen in San Pedro by
missing, lancaster, CHP, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
LA County Mar 02, 2023
share with
Endangered missing advisory issued for man last seen in Lancaster by
LA County Mar 01, 2023
share with
Authorities search for missing woman last seen in Carson by
Missing Mar 01, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding disabled man missing in Altadena by
More
Skip to content