Grants fund airport upgrades; LAX expects 12M for spring break

A Delta Air Lines jet taxis on a runway at LAX. | Photo courtesy of Aero Icarus/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

LAX and the Hollywood Burbank Airport will be awarded a total of $80 million to help fund modernization efforts, officials announced Thursday.

The $50 million earmarked for Los Angeles International Airport will be used to reconfigure and repave roadways in front of the airport’s terminals, said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank.

The project will also include the modernization of the entrance to the central terminal parking area. The updates are expected to increase passenger capacity and help those with access and functional needs, according to Schiff.

The $30 million Hollywood Burbank Airport grant will help fund a portion of the construction of a new 14-gate terminal building, replacing an outdated facility built in the 1930s and helping to reduce neighborhood noise pollution, Schiff said.

The grant will also help fund a modern energy-efficient facility, allowing the Hollywood Burbank Airport, also known as the Bob Hope Airport, to continue providing efficient service to the Los Angeles region, he said.

“Both the Los Angeles International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport serve as gateways to our incredible communities, leaving an indelible impression on all who visit and connecting Californians and tourists to our state’s beautiful destinations,” Schiff said in a statement. “I am proud to have fought for additional funding for my hometown airport and will continue to advocate for more funding … I look forward to seeing these initiatives’ positive effects on our community and the surrounding region.”

The grants were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminal Program, which funds improvements to runways, taxiways, aprons, safety-related projects and noise abatement.

Heavy spring break passenger volume expected at LAX

Los Angeles International Airport is expecting one of the busiest spring break travel periods since 2019.

LAX anticipates more than 12 million passengers to go through the airport between March and April. An average of 195,000 passengers are expected per day in March, 82% of the passenger volume of March 2019.

An average of 204,000 passengers are anticipated per day in April, 85% of the passenger volume of April 2019.

Vehicle traffic in the Central Terminal Area is expected to continue increasing during the travel period, according to a statement from airport officials.

Nearly 79,000 vehicles are expected per day in March and 81,000 per day in April.

With heavy traffic around the airport and parking garages nearing full capacity, travelers can reserve a parking space online ahead of time at parking.flylax.com.