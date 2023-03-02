fbpx Grants fund airport upgrades; LAX expects 12M for spring break
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Travel / Grants fund airport upgrades; LAX expects 12M for spring break

Grants fund airport upgrades; LAX expects 12M for spring break

Travel Mar 02, 2023
A Delta Air Lines jet taxis on a runway at LAX. | Photo courtesy of Aero Icarus/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)
by
share with

LAX and the Hollywood Burbank Airport will be awarded a total of $80 million to help fund modernization efforts, officials announced Thursday.

The $50 million earmarked for Los Angeles International Airport will be used to reconfigure and repave roadways in front of the airport’s terminals, said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank.

The project will also include the modernization of the entrance to the central terminal parking area. The updates are expected to increase passenger capacity and help those with access and functional needs, according to Schiff.

The $30 million Hollywood Burbank Airport grant will help fund a portion of the construction of a new 14-gate terminal building, replacing an outdated facility built in the 1930s and helping to reduce neighborhood noise pollution, Schiff said.

The grant will also help fund a modern energy-efficient facility, allowing the Hollywood Burbank Airport, also known as the Bob Hope Airport, to continue providing efficient service to the Los Angeles region, he said.

“Both the Los Angeles International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport serve as gateways to our incredible communities, leaving an indelible impression on all who visit and connecting Californians and tourists to our state’s beautiful destinations,” Schiff said in a statement. “I am proud to have fought for additional funding for my hometown airport and will continue to advocate for more funding … I look forward to seeing these initiatives’ positive effects on our community and the surrounding region.”

The grants were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminal Program, which funds improvements to runways, taxiways, aprons, safety-related projects and noise abatement.

Heavy spring break passenger volume expected at LAX

Los Angeles International Airport is expecting one of the busiest spring break travel periods since 2019.

LAX anticipates more than 12 million passengers to go through the airport between March and April. An average of 195,000 passengers are expected per day in March, 82% of the passenger volume of March 2019.

An average of 204,000 passengers are anticipated per day in April, 85% of the passenger volume of April 2019.

Vehicle traffic in the Central Terminal Area is expected to continue increasing during the travel period, according to a statement from airport officials.

Nearly 79,000 vehicles are expected per day in March and 81,000 per day in April.

With heavy traffic around the airport and parking garages nearing full capacity, travelers can reserve a parking space online ahead of time at parking.flylax.com.

More from Travel

Environment Feb 24, 2023
share with
Rain, snow continue to slam SoCal; Grapevine closed by
LA County Feb 23, 2023
share with
Barger asks for report on LA County train derailment readiness by
Long Beach Feb 22, 2023
share with
Long Beach Airport terminal to close for year-long renovation by
Top Posts Feb 21, 2023
share with
Suspicious package at LAX cargo facility prompts brief evacuation by
Los Angeles Feb 20, 2023
share with
2 people die when Blue Line train collides with car in Los Angeles by
LA County Feb 14, 2023
share with
5 Freeway to close for overnight work in La Mirada, Buena Park by
More
Skip to content