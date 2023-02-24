fbpx LA City Council seeks to hasten housing voucher matching process
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / LA City Council seeks to hasten housing voucher matching process

LA City Council seeks to hasten housing voucher matching process

Politics Feb 24, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the California Department of Housing and Community Development
by
share with

The City Council voted Friday to explore quickening the process of matching housing voucher recipients in Los Angeles with potential housing options.

Delays in matching voucher recipients with housing itself often create the most obstacles to providing permanent housing to those who are unhoused, according to a motion by Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

Last July, less than 6% of the 3,365 vouchers awarded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to the city resulted in people moving into permanent housing, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Times also reported that the city’s housing authority returned $82 million in federal grants from HUD back to the agency between 2015 and 2020.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles received $60 million in funding from HUD, which is expected to be used on housing vouchers, along with providing deep wraparound services and housing navigation.

Raman’s motion states that around 40% of initial voucher matches don’t result in a lease, but that the housing authority doesn’t usually match multiple clients to each voucher. That leads to a backlog where voucher recipients have to wait for individual matches to play out before another unit is available.

The council called for the housing authority, with the help of the Los Angeles Homelessness Services Authority, report in 30 days on how it will address delays in the voucher process. It suggested that the housing authority adjust its procedures so that it can match multiple clients to each voucher, consolidate processes and be more flexible in rent negotiations.

More from Politics

Los Angeles Feb 24, 2023
share with
LA council seeks accounting of storm-related 311 calls in First District by
LA County Feb 24, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County supervisors call for ouster of probation chief by
LA County Feb 23, 2023
share with
Barger asks for report on LA County train derailment readiness by
Politics Feb 23, 2023
share with
West Covina council to investigate cancellation of indigenous ceremony by
Environment Feb 22, 2023
share with
LA Council votes to explore creating climate budget by
Los Angeles Feb 22, 2023
share with
Jackie Lacey lawyers ask for mental evaluation of BLM protesters by
More
Skip to content