Spielberg looks to reclaim feature film honor at 75th DGA Awards

With a nomination for his semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg Saturday evening will look to claim his fourth Directors Guild of America Award for feature film directing, an honor that often leads to Oscar night glory.

Spielberg is a 13-time DGA Award nominee, with three career wins for “Saving Private Ryan,” “Schindler’s List” and “The Color Purple.” He also received a DGA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000.

Also nominated for the DGA Award for outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film are Todd Field for “Tár,” Joseph Kosinski for “Top Gun: Maverick,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

McDonagh was previously nominated for a DGA Award for 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” The nominations for Field, Kosinski, Kwan and Scheinert are all career firsts.

The DGA Award is historically a solid predictor of who will take home the Academy Award for best director. Since 1948, there have only been eight times that the winner of the DGA award for feature film directing has not gone on to win the Oscar for best director.

The most recent time was in 2020, when Sam Mendes won the DGA Award for “1917,” but the Oscar went to Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”

Competing for the DGA for best first time director are Alice Diop for “Saint Omer,” Audrey Diwan for “Happening,” John Patton Ford for “Emily the Criminal,” Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for “Murina” and Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun.”

On the small screen, Jason Bateman, Vince Gilligan, Ben Stiller, Bill Hader and Tim Burton are among those nominated for DGA television honors.

Bateman (“Ozark”), Stiller (“Severance”) and Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”) are nominated for outstanding directorial achievement in dramatic series. Also nominated are Sam Levinson for “Euphoria” and Aoife McArdle for “Severance.”

Burton is nominated for outstanding directorial achievement in comedy series for his work on Netflix’s hit “Wednesday,” while Hader is nominated for his HBO series “Barry.” They will compete in the category with Amy Sherman-Palladino for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Christopher Storer for “The Bear” and Mike White for “The White Lotus.”

For TV movies and limited series, nominees are Eric Appel for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Deborah Chow for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Jeremy Podeswa and Helen Shaver for “Station Eleven” and Tom Verica for “Inventing Anna.”

The 75th annual DGA Awards will be presented at the Beverly Hilton in a ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow.

During the ceremony, Robert Fishman will receive a lifetime achievement award for television. Fishman worked for CBS for a half-century, directing 39 NCAA Final Fours, 27 U.S. Open tennis championships, 21 Daytona 500s, three Olympic Winter Games, two World Series, various pro and college football broadcasts and Triple Crown horse races, according to the DGA.

Mark Hansson will receive the Frank Capra Achievement Award that recognizes assistant directors, and stage manager Valdez Flagg will receive the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award recognizing career achievement and service to the DGA.

Here is a complete list of DGA nominations:

Feature Film

— Todd Field, “Tár”

— Joseph Kosinski, “Top Gun: Maverick”

— Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

— Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

— Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

First-Time Feature Film Director

— Alice Diop, “Saint Omer”

— Audrey Diwan, “Happening”

— John Patton Ford, “Emily the Criminal”

— Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, “Murina”

— Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Drama Series

— Jason Bateman, “Ozark,” HBO

— Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul,” AMC

— Sam Levinson, “Euphoria,” HBO

— Aoife McArdle, “Severance,” Apple TV+

— Ben Stiller, “Severance,” Apple TV+

Comedy Series

— Tim Burton, “Wednesday,” Netflix

— Bill Hader, “Barry,” HBO

— Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon

— Christopher Storer, “The Bear,” Hulu

— Mike White, “The White Lotus,” HBO

Movies for Television and Limited Series

— Eric Appel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Roku

— Deborah Chow, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Disney+

— Jeremy Podeswa, “Station Eleven,” HBO Max

— Helen Shaver, “Station Eleven,” HBO Max

— Tom Verica, “Inventing Anna,” Netflix

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Regularly Scheduled Programming

— Paul G. Casey, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” HBO

— Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS

— David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Comedy Central

— Liz Patrick, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

— Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” HBO

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials

— Ian Berger, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy,” Comedy Central

— Hamish Hamilton, “Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022,” NBC

— James Merryman, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter,” ABC

— Marcus Raboy, “Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart,” PBS

— Glenn Weiss, “The 75th Annual Tony Awards,” CBS

Reality Programs

— Joseph H. Guidry, “The Big Brunch,” HBO Max

— Carrie Havel, “The Go-Big Show,” TBS

— Rich Kim, “Lego Masters,” Fox

— Michael Shea, “FBoy Island,” HBO Max

— Ben Simms, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” National Geographic Channel

Children’s Programs

— Tim Federle, “Better Nate Than Ever,” Disney+

— Bonnie Hunt, “Amber Brown,” Apple TV+

— Dean Israelite, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” Nickelodeon

— Michael Lembeck, “Snow Day The Musical,” Paramount+

— Anne Renton, “Best Foot Forward,” Apple TV+

Commercials

— Juan Cabral

— Kim Gehrig

— Craig Gillespie

— David Shane

— Ivan Zachariás

Documentary

— Sara Dosa, “Fire of Love,” National Geographic

— Matthew Heineman, “Retrograde,” Disney+

— Laura Poitras, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Neon

— Daniel Roher, “Navalny,” CNN+/HBO Max

— Shaunak Sen, “All That Breathes,” HBO/HBO Max