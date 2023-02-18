Multiple shooting incidents reported this week in LA area

| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)

In addition to the two Jewish men who were wounded in hate crime shootings in West LA, a number of other shooting victims suffered death and injuries this week throughout Los Angeles County.

Man wounded in drive-by shooting near Van Nuys

A 35-year-old homeless man was wounded Saturday in what police say was a gang-related drive-by shooting near Van Nuys.

Los Angeles Police officers were called at approximately 12:51 a.m. to 13136 Vanowen St. between Fulton and Coldwater Canyon avenues where they learned a dark sedan drove past the victim and shot at him multiple times, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in stable condition.

The suspects drove away west on Vanowen.

There was no further information available.

One dead, one wounded in Pomona

Police found one man shot to death and another man wounded inside a pickup in Pomona, and the investigation was continuing, authorities said Friday.

Patrol officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 1800 block of Cordova Street west of Indian Hill Boulevard regarding a shots fired call, said Pomona police Sgt. Rick Aguiar.

A short time later, a pickup was found stopped at Foothill Boulevard and Falcon Street with two wounded men inside, police said.

One man died at that location and the other man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Authorities said they believe the shooting occurred on Cordova Street and one of the wounded men drove to Foothill Boulevard, where the vehicle stopped, police said.

Information was not available on the identity of the fatally wounded man. Police have no suspect description.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Mother shot in vehicle in Lancaster

A woman was shot inside her vehicle in front of her children in Lancaster Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Sierra Highway, just south of Avenue J, according to Key News Network, a video news service.

A witness told Key News Network the woman was pistol whipped and punched several times before getting shot in the shoulder. She is hospitalized in stable condition, according to Key News Network.

The suspect fled in a U-Haul truck northbound on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway. Authorities set up a perimeter around a house in the 3900 block of Springfield Court in the unincorporated community of Rosamond in Kern County where at least one person was arrested and several others detained.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Man fatally shot near Hawthorne

A 25- to 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Hawthorne bordering the unincorporated area of Lennox, authorities said Thursday.

Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 11500 block of Acacia Avenue near Hawthorne Boulevard regarding a report of gunshots, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

After they arrived at the scene officers learned the victim had taken himself to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are assisting the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8447 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man killed in Van Nuys identified

A 40-year-old man whose body was found in an alley in Van Nuys was identified Thursday.

The body was discovered at about 7 a.m. Monday near the 14500 block of Calvert Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. (Monday),” police said in a statement. “At this time there is no suspect description.”

Juan Ramirez Vides was identified as the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 818-374-9550 or 213-972-2971. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

One killed, one wounded at South LA restaurant

A man who was shot at a Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant in South Los Angeles Wednesday has died.

The shooting was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Western Avenue, near Vernon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD Officer Warren Moore told City News Service the man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A woman in her 40s suffered a graze wound to her hand, KTLA reported.

Two people in a white Jeep Cherokee fired shots from a parking lot into the restaurant, police said.

A description of the suspects was not immediately released.

Possible armed suspect barricades in East Los Angeles

A barricade involving law enforcement personnel and a potentially armed suspect was in progress Wednesday at a residence in East Los Angeles following reports of a possible shooting.

The standoff began about 8:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Brannick Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It was unclear if anyone was injured. Paramedics were sent to the scene as a precaution at the request of law enforcement, according to the fire department.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were sent to the residence on a burglary call and heard possible gunshots from inside the building and requested a SWAT team.

Some evacuations were ordered, and a standoff ensued involving the possibly armed suspect, who was believed to be alone inside the location, the sheriff’s department reported. The standoff was continuing late Wednesday morning.

Homicide victim in Westlake identified

A 23-year-old man who was shot dead by a gunman in the Westlake community of Los Angeles has been identified, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lucas Avenue and Ingraham Street, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Pascual Guarchaj Lopez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez’s cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities said the gunman left the location in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was available.

Suspect fatally shot by deputies in Palmdale identified

A 34-year-old suspect who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Palmdale has been identified, authorities said Wednesday.

Everett Byram was identified as the suspect by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas.

During their investigation of the incident, Byram moved toward them with an edged weapon and was shot by deputies.

Byram was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man fatally shot in Sherman Oaks; suspect arrested

A man was fatally shot Monday in Sherman Oaks over what may have been a noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody.

The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Raymond Howard, 78, died at the scene, according to police and the coroner’s office.

The suspect was identified by police as 42-year-old Hadif Haile. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Witnesses told reporters at the scene that a dispute over a noise complaint escalated into the shooting.

KTLA5 reported that the alleged gunman contacted authorities himself following the shooting.