fbpx LA Council President Krekorian won't run for Schiff's House seat
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / LA Council President Krekorian won’t run for Schiff’s House seat

LA Council President Krekorian won’t run for Schiff’s House seat

Politics Feb 18, 2023
LA Councilman Paul Krekorian. | Photo courtesy of Jezz789/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
by
share with

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian announced Saturday that he will not run for the congressional seat held by Burbank Democrat Adam Schiff, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Dianne Feinstein in 2024.

“Since Representative Adam Schiff declared his candidacy for the United States Senate, many friends and colleagues have urged me to run for the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Krekorian wrote in a statement released Saturday. “I am honored by the suggestion that I follow my friend Adam in this office to represent a district that has been my home for much of my life and which I have represented as a school board member and as a State Assemblyman. This is the most important congressional district in the country to the Armenian American community, and as a leader in that community, my voice would be especially significant in Washington right now.

“But circumstances have presented me with the responsibility of a lifetime in serving as president of the Los Angeles City Council during a time of extraordinary challenges,” Krekorian continued. “Side by side with Mayor Bass, this Council is addressing the ongoing crisis of homelessness with unprecedented focus, vigor and effectiveness. … We are also on the verge of achieving long-overdue transformative reforms in the way City Hall governs. I have proposed an agenda for change that will restore confidence in our city government, including creating a truly independent redistricting process to replace our current broken system. I intend to lead these reforms through to a successful conclusion, and we will be placing a charter amendment on the ballot at the next general election to give the voters the chance to do so.

“Achieving these goals for the city of Los Angeles must take priority, so I will not be running for the House of Representatives in 2024.”

Several Democrats have submitted paperwork to seek the 30th Congressional District seat held by Schiff, which includes parts of Burbank, Glendale, Sunland and West Hollywood, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The group includes state Sen. Anthony Portantino, former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, Los Angeles Unified School District board member Nick Melvoin, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman and actor Ben Savage.

Feinstein, 89, has held the U.S. Senate seat since 1992, but officially announced her planned retirement on Tuesday. The competition for her seat is expected to be fierce and expensive, with Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, joining Schiff in announcing her candidacy before Feinstein announced that she was stepping aside.

More from Politics

Los Angeles Feb 18, 2023
share with
LA City Hall steps named after former Council President Wesson by
Politics Feb 17, 2023
share with
Desert Hot Springs city manager resigns, interim city manager appointed by
Los Angeles Feb 17, 2023
share with
LA council members seek to allow LAPD chief to fire officers, among reforms by
Health Feb 17, 2023
share with
Report: Nursing homes sedate too many residents by
Impact Feb 17, 2023
share with
Mayor Bass’ encampment reduction effort expands to Miracle Mile by
Los Angeles Feb 17, 2023
share with
Ethics Commission fines former Los Angeles Councilman Koretz by
More
Skip to content