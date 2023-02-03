‘Ginny & Georgia’ tops Nielsen streaming ratings

| Photo courtesy of Wags05/Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

By STEVEN HERBERT

“Ginny & Georgia” was the most-streamed program in the latest weekly figures released by Nielsen on Thursday, coinciding with the first four days its 10-episode second season was available.

Viewers spent 2.52 billion minutes from Jan. 2-8 watching the 20 episodes of the series billed by Netflix as “a mix of mystery, intrigue and suspense, with modern, soapy, coming-of-age storytelling.” Viewers were 77% female while 34% were between the ages of 18 and 34, according to Nielsen.

“Ginny & Georgia” topped the 1 billion minutes-watched mark once in connection with the release of its first season on Feb. 24, 2021.

There was one other series and two movies in the latest top 10 that were not in the previous week’s.

“Kaleidoscope” was second with 1.635 billion minutes watched of Netflix’s eight-episode heist drama the first full week it was available.

“The Walking Dead” was seventh with 905 million minutes watched of its 177 episodes, including the 11th and final season of the AMC horror series which was released on Netflix Jan. 6.

Netflix’s mystery film thriller about an 1830 murder at the U.S. Military Academy, “The Pale Blue Eye,” was ninth with 729 million minutes watched in its first three days of release.

Dropping out of the top 10 were “The Recruit,” the eight-episode Netflix series about a young CIA lawyer (Noah Centineo) in his first week in the job; the four-episode Netflix fantasy drama “The Witcher: Blood Origin”; “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”; and the five-episode thriller “Treason,” which both stream on Netflix.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” dropped to fifth with 935 million minutes watched after drawing the first- and fourth-largest weekly viewership figures for a movie during its first two weeks of release, 2.886 billion minutes and 2.252 billion minutes.

Nielsen has released weekly streaming figures since January 2020.

Just like the previous week, there were eight Netflix series or movies in the top 10 along with one series each that stream on Prime Video and Peacock. Nielsen also announces streaming viewership of Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and Hulu programming.

The top 10 consisted of five original streaming series, three acquired series and two movies.

The top 10 programs were “Ginny & Georgia”; “Kaleidoscope”; “Wednesday”; “CoComelon”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”; “The Walking Dead”; “Yellowstone”; “The Pale Blue Eye”; and “Emily in Paris.”

The figures reflect only television set viewing, including such television-connected devices as Roku and Apple TV. Mobile-only viewing is not included in Nielsen’s streaming measurement systems.

While Nielsen releases weekly prime-time broadcast and cable ratings two days after the end of the week, except for holidays, viewership figures for streaming services are not released until 25 days after the end of the week because it takes more time to completely capture assets to report and aggregate streaming viewing, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen has announced it plans to shorten the release window for the viewership figures from streaming programming in the coming months.