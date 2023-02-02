fbpx Initiative seeking voter approval for raising taxes qualifies for ballot
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / Initiative seeking voter approval for raising taxes qualifies for ballot

Initiative seeking voter approval for raising taxes qualifies for ballot

Politics Feb 02, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash
by
share with

An initiative that would make it harder to raise taxes approval has qualified for the November 2024 ballot, Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber announced Wednesday.

What supporters have dubbed “The Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act,” would require voter approval for new or increased taxes enacted by the Legislature and increase the threshold for voter approval of local special taxes to two-thirds.

The initiative would also eliminate voters’ ability to advise how to spend revenues from a proposed general tax on the same ballot as the proposed tax. It would also expand the definition of taxes to include certain regulatory fees, broadening the application of tax approval requirements.

If approved by voters, the initiative would result in lower annual state and local revenues, potentially substantially lower, depending on future actions of the Legislature, local governing bodies, voters and the courts, according to an analysis by Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek and state Director of Finance Joe Stephenshaw.

Valid signatures from 997,139 registered voters — 8% of the total votes cast for governor in the 2018 general election — were required to qualify the measure for the November 2024 ballot, Weber said in a statement.

More from Politics

Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
share with
Councilman: Fence surrounding Echo Park Lake will be taken down by
Los Angeles Feb 01, 2023
share with
LA City Council approves funds for wastewater testing in Lincoln Heights by
Business Feb 01, 2023
share with
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors by
Impact Feb 01, 2023
share with
Bass’ homeless initiative launches in South LA, 2nd Westside site by
Los Angeles Feb 01, 2023
share with
LA council president opposes state legislation on redistricting by
Los Angeles Jan 31, 2023
share with
LA City Council members propose $10M relief for small landlords by
More
Skip to content