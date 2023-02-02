fbpx Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in San Pedro
Home / News / Missing / Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in San Pedro

Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in San Pedro

Missing Feb 02, 2023
san pedro, missing
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
share with

Authorities on Thursday were asking for public help to find a missing 32-year-old woman.

Priya Kanwar was last seen in San Pedro near 2300 South Pacific Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kanwar is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Kanwar’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

