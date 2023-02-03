fbpx Officials celebrate $5.5M project in front of Riverside County Fair
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Officials celebrate $5.5M project in front of Riverside County Fair

Officials celebrate $5.5M project in front of Riverside County Fair

Riverside County Feb 03, 2023
Officials line up for the ribbon cutting outside the Riverside County Fair and Date Festival to mark the start of a road beautification project. | Photo courtesy of Supervisor V. Manuel Perez/Facebook
by
share with

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the $5.5 million project to fix and beautify the roads in front of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio.

The free event began at around 10 a.m. near the gate one entrance, 82-503 Highway 111, to celebrate the improvements and to preview the upcoming festival, which is set to begin Feb. 17, according to a statement from Supervisor V. Manuel Perez’s office.

Perez was joined by officials from the county’s Facilities Management Department, the sheriff’s department, Granite Construction Company, Albert A. Webb Associates and the city of Indio.

“It’s a beautiful project with new repaved streets, medians, lighting, sidewalks and curbs,” Perez said in a Facebook post. “These improvements are just the beginning, with more to come at our Fairgrounds!”

The project repaired Highway 111 from Arabia Street to Smurr Street, and Oasis Street from Highway 111 to the county parking structure on Plaza Avenue, according to Perez. Upgrades on Highway 111 include new paving, new street lighting, sidewalk upgrades, new curbs and gutters, accessible ramps, new striping, an addition of a right turn lane and more.

The project began in April 2022, led by the county’s Facilities Management Department, with construction performed by the Granite Construction Company, and civil engineering done by Albert A. Webb Associates, Perez said.

“This was a major county investment to revitalize Highway 111 and Oasis Street, improving access to downtown Indio, the justice center complex, and the main corridor leading to the Riverside County Fairgrounds,” said Perez. “We thank the community for their patience during the construction and we are now glad to have smoother roads that look very nice and improve travel to the National Date Festival and to all the local businesses, offices and facilities along this corridor.”

More from Riverside County

Crime Feb 02, 2023
share with
Crackdown on sex trafficking nets 31 arrests in Riverside County by
Impact Feb 01, 2023
share with
Riverside County seeks volunteers for animal rescue service by
Business Feb 01, 2023
share with
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors by
Crime Jan 31, 2023
share with
Riverside prosecutors rush to refile court cases, citing public safety by
Dining Jan 31, 2023
share with
Grupo Control to headline 7th annual Taste of Jalisco fest Saturday by
Politics Jan 31, 2023
share with
Riverside County, tribe agree on regulating run-down mobile home park by
More
Skip to content