Readers' Choice 2023: Help your favorite SoCal business win an award

Community Feb 01, 2023
by
Do you have a favorite go-to local business? Well, here’s your chance to support them. Hey SoCal’s Readers’ Choice is an annual event that awards top local businesses and organizations chosen by our readers.

How does it work?

You nominate

From March 2-30, nominate the restaurants, salons, mechanics, or other fixtures you rely on most in your community.

You vote

On April 13 we’ll announce the best nominees in dozens of categories. You’ll have until May 15 to vote for
the ones you feel deserve recognition for their outstanding service.

You enjoy

Pick up a free copy of the Readers’ Choice Magazine on August 31, that will highlight the winners. It’s a fantastic way to learn what your neighborhood has to offer. Try out all the finalists and see what the buzz is about!

