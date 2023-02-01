fbpx Bed Bath & Beyond to close more stores, several in LA County
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Bed Bath & Beyond to close more stores, several in LA County

Bed Bath & Beyond to close more stores, several in LA County

Business Feb 01, 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond in Saugus, Massachusetts. | Photo courtesy of Anthony92931/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
by
share with

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States — including several in Southern California — as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings.

“As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible,” the company said in a statement provided to City News Service on Wednesday. “We continue our analysis of our store footprint based on a variety of factors, and together with our advisers, have identified additional Bed Bath & Beyond store closures that we will implement in a timely manner. …

“We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”

The latest round of closings — announced by the company Monday — comes on the heels of August’s announcement of 150 store closings.

The following Southland locations are slated for closure:

— Culver City, 10822 Jefferson Blvd.;

— Glendora, 1405 E. Gladstone St.;

— Hawthorne, 14351 Hindry Ave.;

— Los Angeles, 10561 W. Pico Blvd.; and

Pasadena, 3609 E. Foothill Blvd.

Bed Bath & Beyond reported last week that it received a notice of default from lender JPMorgan Chase.

“At this time, the company does not have sufficient resources to repay the amounts under the credit facilities and this will lead the company to consider all strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code,” the company said, CNN reported.

The latest 87 closings include five buybuy Baby locations and the last 49 Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics.

More from Business

Business Feb 01, 2023
share with
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors by
Business Feb 01, 2023
share with
‘Fire Country’ draws largest audience for scripted series episode since 2021 by
Business Jan 31, 2023
share with
SoCalGas says natural gas prices to decrease in February by
Business Jan 31, 2023
share with
Setting and Achieving Financial Goals in the New Year by
Business Jan 30, 2023
share with
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tops box office for 7th straight week by
Business Jan 30, 2023
share with
What to know about TurboTax before you file your taxes this year by
More
Skip to content