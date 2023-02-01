Priscilla Presley honors late daughter on Lisa Marie’s 55th birthday

Priscilla Presley. | Photo courtesy of See Li/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her late daughter on what would have been Lisa Marie Presley’s 55th birthday Wednesday, posting a series of vintage photos on Instagram and writing that she wants to protect her grandchildren and “keep our family together.”

Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12 after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at a home in the Calabasas area. She was buried at her father — Elvis Presley’s — Graceland estate in Memphis.

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday,” Priscilla Presley wrote on her Instagram page. “My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together. From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

The post was the first public comment by Priscilla Presley since she filed court papers in Los Angeles last week challenging the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s trust that removed Priscilla and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with two of Lisa Marie’s children — actress Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020.

In her Los Angeles Superior Court filing last week, Priscilla Presley contends she was never notified — as required — about “the purported 2016 amendment” to her daughter’s trust. She also cites other alleged improprieties with the 2016 amendment to challenge its authenticity, including that the document misspells Priscilla Presley’s name.

She also contends that Lisa Marie Presley’s signature on the document “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature,” and also that the 2016 document “was neither witnessed nor notarized.”

“As such, Petitioner (Priscilla) respectfully requests an order from this court determining that the purported 2016 amendment is invalid, confirming the validity and existence of the restated 2010 trust, and confirming that Petitioner is a current trustee of the trust.”