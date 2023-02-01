Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood among Grammy Awards performers
The lineup for Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony continued to solidify Wednesday, with Kacey Musgrave, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt among those expected to perform during an “In Memoriam” segment honoring musicians who have died in the past year.
Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Loretta Lynn, according to The Recording Academy. Crow, Fleetwood and Raitt will honor Christine McVie with a performance of “Songbird.”
Meanwhile, Maverick City Music and Quavo will team up on a performance of “Without You” in tribute to rapper Takeoff.
The Academy previously announced that Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Harry Styles and Sam Smith will perform during the event at Crypto.com Arena.
Among those scheduled to serve as presenters during the 65th annual Grammy Awards are first lady Jill Biden, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.
Trevor Noah will host the Grammy telecast, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, airing on CBS. It’s Noah’s third year in a row hosting the event. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, during which the bulk of the awards are distributed, will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Microsoft Theater.