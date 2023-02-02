Crescenta Valley High School evacuated; suspect arrested, released

Crescenta Valley High School. | Photo courtesy of Crescenta Valley High School/Facebook

Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials.

Deputies went to the school late Wednesday morning in response to the report of an unauthorized person on campus and students were told to shelter in place.

Following an initial search that failed to locate any suspicious people on campus, students were evacuated class-by-class to the nearby Christ Armenian Church where they could be picked up by their parents, according to the sheriff’s department and Glendale Unified School District.

“This evacuation is precautionary in nature,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “This was triggered when an unauthorized person failed to check in on campus with a large duffle bag. Numerous law enforcement resources are on-scene to keep the community safe.”

School district officials said authorities conducted a secondary search to ensure there were no suspicious items left on the campus, but no threats were detected.

The school was reported clear around 3:22 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A short time later, sheriff’s officials reported that a person of interest had been located near the 3500 block of Foothill Boulevard in Glendale.

“A staff member who had seen the suspect, came to the location and positively identified the person as a suspect,” according to the sheriff’s department. “A search of the suspect and his property did not reveal any weapons or devices.”

The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of trespassing and booked at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. He was later released from custody with a promise to appear pursuant to the law for his misdemeanor charge, sheriff’s officials said.

“Based on statements made by the individual during the arrest, there is no evidence at this time to suggest there was any nefarious plans by him while visiting the campus. We have not yet established a motive for the suspect to enter the school,” the department said.