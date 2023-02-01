fbpx 76-year-old man reported missing from Westmont area
Home / News / Missing / 76-year-old man reported missing from Westmont area

76-year-old man reported missing from Westmont area

Missing Feb 01, 2023
missing, westmont, LAPD
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
A 76-year-old man last seen in the Westmont neighborhood was reported missing Wednesday, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Martin Romero was last seen near 97th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was described as Hispanic, 4 feet, 9 inches in height and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, beige pants, brown shoes and a hat with a white and black stripe, the LAPD said.

Anyone with any information about Romero’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. If you choose to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More
