fbpx Sewage spill in Marina del Rey area prompts beach closures
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / Sewage spill in Marina del Rey area prompts beach closures

Sewage spill in Marina del Rey area prompts beach closures

Health Jan 25, 2023
Sign informing the public that the beach is closed. | Photo courtesy of LA County Lifeguards
by
share with

A roughly 64,000-gallon sewage spill prompted health officials Wednesday to close Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and portions of Venice city and Dockweiler state beaches.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the spill was caused by a blocked line that sent sewage into the storm drain system at Admiralty Way and Palawan Way in Marina del Rey.

“The blockage has been cleared at this time, and the immediate area cleaned,” according to the county.

Until further notice, however, health officials advised people to avoid the ocean water or wet sand at Mothers Beach in the marina, at Venice Beach a half-mile north of the marina entrance, and at Dockweiler beach a half- mile south of Ballona Creek.

Health officials said the closures will remain in place until daily water sampling shows bacterial levels that are within health standards.

More from Health

Health Jan 24, 2023
share with
COVID-related hospitalizations decrease again in LA County by
Health Jan 23, 2023
share with
LA County COVID-19: 46 more deaths, 2,264 new infections by
Health Jan 20, 2023
share with
LA County COVID: Officials urge masking despite ‘low’ virus activity by
Health Jan 20, 2023
share with
Casa Colina Hospital awarded grant to finish musical playground for kids with disabilities by
Health Jan 19, 2023
share with
Orange County COVID-19 data continues showing declines by
Health Jan 19, 2023
share with
LA County logs 1,502 more COVID cases, 31 virus-related fatalities by
More
Skip to content