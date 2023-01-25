Sewage spill in Marina del Rey area prompts beach closures

A roughly 64,000-gallon sewage spill prompted health officials Wednesday to close Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and portions of Venice city and Dockweiler state beaches.
According to the county Department of Public Health, the spill was caused by a blocked line that sent sewage into the storm drain system at Admiralty Way and Palawan Way in Marina del Rey.
“The blockage has been cleared at this time, and the immediate area cleaned,” according to the county.
Until further notice, however, health officials advised people to avoid the ocean water or wet sand at Mothers Beach in the marina, at Venice Beach a half-mile north of the marina entrance, and at Dockweiler beach a half- mile south of Ballona Creek.
Health officials said the closures will remain in place until daily water sampling shows bacterial levels that are within health standards.