Garden Grove Councilwoman Nguyen announces bid for Congress

Politics Jan 25, 2023
Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim B. Nguyen. | Photo courtesy of the city of Garden Grove
Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen announced Wednesday she will challenge Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Surfside, in the 2024 election.

“Washington D.C. is broken,” said Nguyen, a Democrat who narrowly lost a bid for a seat on the Orange County Board of Supervisors in November. “Secret deals with right-wing extremists to secure leadership is no way to govern our country.

“While Washington plays political games, California families are struggling, dealing with the rising cost of living, education, and health care, as well as climate disasters like floods and wildfires. As a council member, I’ve worked on bipartisan efforts to deliver new economic development, infrastructure projects, and park rehabilitation in our neighborhoods while reducing crime and homelessness.

“In Congress, I will be a voice for all California families while working to lower costs and resolve our mounting climate crisis. It’s time to restore integrity and accountability while delivering real results.”

Nguyen was elected to the Garden Grove City Council in 2016, the body’s first member of Hispanic descent, and reelected in 2020.

Nguyen has lived in Garden Grove since she was 10 years old, graduating from Clinton-Mendenhall Elementary School, Doig Intermediate School, and Santiago High School. She received a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Cruz in 2013, majoring in politics. She is the first member of her family to graduate high school and receive a college degree, according to her City Council biography.

Nguyen is a senior compliance analyst at Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan.

Nguyen lost to then-Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento, 51.68%-48.32%, in the race for the Second District seat on the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

share with
More
