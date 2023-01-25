fbpx Man charged with crashing car, dump truck into wife's house
Man charged with crashing car, dump truck into wife's house

Man charged with crashing car, dump truck into wife’s house

Crime Jan 25, 2023
Ronald Lee Dunn. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles was charged Wednesday with criminal threats and five counts of vandalism.

Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, surrendered to authorities Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was tentatively scheduled to be arraigned on the felony charges Wednesday afternoon, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Dunn allegedly crashed the vehicles on the afternoon of Jan. 15, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Suspect Dunn drove his vehicle, (a) white 2009 Chevrolet Impala … into the victim’s garage at the 1500 block of W. 107th St. in Los Angeles two times. He left and returned five minutes later in a dump truck and rammed it into the front of the victim’s residence, struck two parked vehicles, then drove away,” sheriff’s officials said.

Video of the incident circulated on social media.

Patricia Dunn told ABC7 the man in the video is her husband, who she was divorcing, and said she feared for her life. Dunn said she is in the process of obtaining a restraining order against him.

“A man under that kind of rage — who’s to say what he might do?” Dunn told the station. “He was trying to kill me. He really was.”

