Home / News / Politics / LA council committee makes history as 1st all-female panel

LA council committee makes history as 1st all-female panel

Politics Jan 25, 2023
The 2023 Transportation Committee — from left Nithya Raman, Eunisses Hernandez, Heather Hutt, Traci Park and Katy Yaroslavsky — became the first all-women LA City Council committee in history. | Photo courtesy of Councilmember Nithya Raman/Twitter
by
The Los Angeles City Council Transportation Committee made history Wednesday, meeting for the first time as the first all-women council committee in the history of the city.

With fresh committee assignments for the new year, the Transportation Committee consists of Heather Hutt, Traci Park, Eunisses Hernandez, Nithya Raman and Katy Yaroslavsky. Hutt chairs the committee.

This year, a record six women are on the 15-member City Council, which historically has consisted mostly of  male members.

Hutt wrote on Twitter that she was honored to lead the committee.

“I may be the first but I certainly won’t be the last,” Hutt said. “Representation matters and it’s important for young girls of color who are going to look at women in positions of leadership.”

“They are going to say, ‘I can be that,’ because as the saying goes, ‘If you can see it, you can be it.'”

The five members took a picture prior to the meeting, which was posted on Twitter.

“I felt like it was very powerful and I’m proud to stand with you to make mobility better in city of Los Angeles,” Hutt said.

