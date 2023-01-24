fbpx Vigils planned Tuesday, Wednesday for Monterey Park victims
San Gabriel Valley

Vigils planned Tuesday, Wednesday for Monterey Park victims

San Gabriel Valley Jan 24, 2023
Vigils are planned Tuesday evening and Wednesday to honor the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Monterey Park.

Tuesday’s event is being organized by the city and will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Monterey Park City Hall at 320 W. Newmark Ave., where a memorial of flowers and other mementos has been growing since the weekend.

“We believe that it is important for our community to come together to remember and heal,” Mayor Henry Lo said in a statement.

The Monterey Park City Council was originally scheduled to hold a mayoral installation and City Council reorganization ceremony Tuesday, but that event was canceled.

Meanwhile, the organization Compassion in SGV scheduled another vigil for 6 p.m. Wednesday outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, 122 W. Garvey Ave., where the deadly attack took place.

Organizers said the event will be a “solidarity community vigil to remember, honor and grieve the tragic mass shooting victims in Monterey Park, and condemn gun violence.”

A candlelight vigil was also held Monday night at the memorial at Monterey Park City Hall, where more than 100 people gathered.

