fbpx McCarthy appoints Steel to committee on Chinese Communist Party
McCarthy appoints Steel to committee on Chinese Communist Party

McCarthy appoints Steel to committee on Chinese Communist Party

Politics Jan 24, 2023
Rep. Michelle Steel. | Photo courtesy of the U.S. House of Representatives
by


Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Surfside, was among the 13 members appointed Monday by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the recently created House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party.

The committee will investigate and submit policy recommendations on the status of the Chinese Communist Party’s economic, technological, and security progress and its competition with the United States, according to House Res. 11, which created the committee.

“You have my word and my commitment, this is not a partisan committee,” McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, said on the House floor Jan. 10 before the resolution creating the committee was approved on a 365-65 vote.

“This will be a bipartisan committee that is my hope, my desire, to speak with one voice on the challenges that we have — how do we bring jobs back from China to America; how do we secure our intellectual property; how do we make sure our farmland is protected?”

McCarthy also announced 14 appointments Monday to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, including Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, who was not a member of the committee in the previous Congress.

“The members on these committees will work to shift power back to the American people by providing oversight, transparency, and will stay laser-focused on getting ahead of our national threats,” McCarthy said.

Skip to content